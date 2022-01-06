Old Man Winter has given students of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith public schools an early day off.

Due to accumulated snowfall overnight, schools will be closed and buses are cancelled today. While most students will be returning to school next Monday, January 10th, students with essential worker parents or special needs have been attending since the 4th.

Environment Canada is warning of slippery conditions outside, as some of the softest hit areas of Nanaimo still receive inches of snow. Up to 25cm of snow was forecasted last night.

The City of Nanaimo is asking for patience as it deals with the unusual amount of snow, as it states their crew’s first priority is to clear emergency routes and major roadways.

Once it stops snowing, they move on to secondary roads, followed by residential streets and cul-de-sacs. However, if the main roads worsen, the crews will return to them as top priority.

The city also wants people to know that the Nanaimo Parkway, the highway to Duke Point, and Highway 19A are maintained by provincial road crews, not the city.