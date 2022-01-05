Due to road conditions being impacted by flurries, the school bus service for Nanaimo-Ladysmith public schools has been cancelled today.

Heavy snowfall is also being forecast to hit the Island this week, as Environment Canada warns parts of the central coast could have snowfall of up to 20cm starting this evening. 15 to 25 cm. Freezing rain is also expected over inland and east Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway.

The system is supposed to stay until Thursday afternoon. They’re warning about rapidly changing driving conditions, as heavy flurries could cause sudden reductions in visibility along with rapid accumulation of snow on roads.

Environment Canada says the Island and the Sunshine Coast ‘remain under the influence of an unstable airmass and will see bursts of flurries.’

Special weather statements have been issued for all regions of the Island.