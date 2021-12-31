Nanaimoers looking forward to the debut of the city’s newest celebration on January 1st may have to pick a few other things to do.

The scheduled “Activate” New Year’s Day event has been cancelled, assumingly due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The virus may be trying to keep the Christmas celebrations away, but staff is working hard to ensure that there are still plenty of options that follow the latest Provincial Health restrictions during the holiday break,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “On behalf of council and staff, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I invite you to participate in these modified activities in a safe and healthy way.”

There are public drop-in session options to bring in the new year.

The Nanaimo Aquatic Centre hosts its Everyone Welcome Swim from 12pm to 1:30pm and 2:30pm to 4pm on New Years Day.

If you’re more interested in skating, the Everyone Welcome Skate at the Frank Crane Arena will be on from 12:15pm to 3:45pm.

Stick ‘n Puck is on at the Cliff McNabb Arena from 12:15 to 1:15pm, 1:30 to 2:30pm, and 2:45 to 3:45pm as well.

Proof of vaccination will be necessary for those 12 and older to participate or watch at pools and arenas. Pools and arenas have also been limited to 50 percent capacity.