RCMP are trying to find the person that shot up a car in a quiet residential area of Nanaimo. The incident occurred just before 1 am on Wednesday December 8, 2021, in the 6000 block of Linley Valley Road.

When officers arrived, they found an older model Chrysler with multiple bullet holes. They say the vehicle was legally parked and appeared to have been unattended at the time of the shots being fired. Witnesses said they saw a newer model black SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed immediately after the shots rang out. This vehicle appeared to be travelling in a northerly direction.

The vehicle that sustained the bullet holes was towed for a forensic inspection. At this time, no suspects have been identified. “This was an extremely brazen act, and Investigators are focused on understanding the motive behind it and finding out who is responsible,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If anyone has information on incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-45304.