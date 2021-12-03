The state of emergency on the Sunshine Coast has been cancelled.

Evacuation orders for the Ocean Beach Esplanade area have also been rescinded.

The SCRD declared that it cancelled the state of emergency as the region ‘no longer requires prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property.’

Regional flooding and debris flow had caused the state of emergency in Egmont / Pender Harbour, Halfmoon Bay, Roberts Creek), Elphinstone, and West Howe Sound.

The SCRD had originally planned to lift the state of emergency on Monday.