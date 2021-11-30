Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the owner of some very old photographs that were turned over to the detachment.

The photos were found on the railway tracks at Fitzwilliam Street and date as far back as 1915. They feature soldiers, sailors, and family shots from various time periods.

Nanaimo RCMP’s Constable Gary O’Brien says, “We were quite fascinated with them as each tells a story from a distinctly different time and place.”

If the photos are yours or you may know who they belong to, you can contact the Nanaimo RCMP, on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

They are available to see on the RCMP website here.