The city of Nanaimo is implementing a vaccination mandate.

This applies to all city employees and contracted employees.

Mayor Leonard Krog says that city council supports the decision, saying it will ensure the protection of city employees and the citizens they serve.

Employees will be given until February 6th to get fully vaccinated.

Those who still choose not to be vaccinated will be required to take part in rapid testing, and will have to cover their own costs for testing starting on February 7th.

Unvaccinated employees who do not want to be tested are set to be placed on unpaid leave.