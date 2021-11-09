The Nanaimo RCMP are finding themselves stuck in finding answers to who smashed up a public bathroom.

On November 1st, the bathroom urinals and toilet at the Harewood Centennial Park on Howard Ave were found smashed and destroyed. The RCMP say that they were destroyed some time before 2:30am.

RCMP report there were no witnesses to the incident, and no video surveillance footage is available.

Anyone who has information about the destroyed restroom is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-40818