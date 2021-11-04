As snow and rain sets in, so do slippery roads, poor visibility, reduced tire traction due to colder weather, and reduced daylight hours.

Road Safety At Work is advising all drivers to be aware of the conditions, as the number of crashes from driving too fast more than doubles from fall to early winter. The organization says it goes to ‘about 220 in December from about 99 in September, according to statistics on crashes reported to police from 2015 to 2019.’

“Even the most experienced drivers are at risk when weather conditions change. On average, more than 20 workers are killed and another 1,500 are injured each year due to work-related motor vehicle incidents—with the majority occurring in winter,” says Al Johnson, Head of Prevention Services for WorkSafeBC. “We want to remind employers and supervisors of their responsibility for the safety of all workers who drive as part of their jobs—whether they are in a company vehicle or their own.”

The Shift into Winter campaign recommends drivers to prepare by getting winter tires (with a 3 peaked mountain or snowflake symbol on it), carry a winter emergency kit, check road conditions before heading out, and make sure you slow down to meet conditions— leaving at least four seconds between yourself and another car.

Winter tires or chains are required on all vehicles on most designated highways in B.C. from October 1st to March 31st.

“As the weather gets colder, being prepared for snow and icy conditions is critical for keeping yourself and others safe on the roads,” says Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “I encourage all drivers to follow the Shift into Winter campaign’s helpful tips to get their vehicles ready for B.C’s winter driving conditions.”

For more information, including information on how to register for a winter driving course, is available here.