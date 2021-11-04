Nanaimoer’s who don’t want to see their halloween pumpkin rot on their doorstep have quite an alternative.

‘The Great Pumpkin Toss,’ an event hosted on Facebook, is encouraging residents to join behind East Wellington Fire Hall on Saturday to launch their pumpkins for a cause.

The event will be taking donations for the Nanaimo Child Development Centre, and states there will be ‘kid-friendly activities’ on-site along with a BBQ.

It will be on from 11am to 3pm, and residents have a chance to shoot their pumpkins from a canon or from a trebuchet.

The event is being hosted by Alair Homes Nanaimo.

More information about the event is available here.