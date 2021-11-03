To show appreciation to the community, the SCRD is reopening the Sechelt Aquatic Center with free services on Friday.

Access to the entire facility will be free for the entire ‘Community Appreciation Evening’ from 7pm to 9pm. However, there is still a capacity limit— 115 people for the pools and 50 people for the fitness center.

“The SCRD understands how important the Sechelt Aquatic Centre is to our community and staff have been working hard to limit the length of closures in recent months,” says Shelley Gagnon, SCRD General Manager of Community Services. “We look forward to welcoming the community back this weekend and to the resumption of scheduled activities at the facility.”

The facility will be fully reopened on Saturday, and will resume its normal fees then. More information about vaccination requirements to use the facilities is available here.