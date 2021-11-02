At around 6 in the morning today, November 2, 2021, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was dispatched to a residence in Halfmoon Bay.

This was after a complaint call from a concerned individual at 9:30 pm last night. Local RCMP attended after a caller stated they were ‘concerned for the well-being of a friend.’

When police attended the residence, the individual within ‘made threats’ and his behavior prompted Sunshine Coast RCMP to send the Emergency Response Team.

They took the man into custody ‘quickly and safely.’ Police will be continuing their investigation but would like to assure the public there is no safety threat.