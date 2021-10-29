On October 12th, an 18-year old Nanaimoer was walking through the parking lot in the Brooks Landing Mall when she saw a grey SUV approaching.

She was trying to get to the Estevan crosswalk, but as the SUV got closer, she said she heard the engine rev. Moments later, she was hit in her upper leg, with enough force to lift her off the ground.

She managed to maintain her balance and not fall, but before she was able to get a look at the driver who’d struck her the vehicle continued through the parking lot and turned onto Estevan Road.

RCMP say the victim told them ‘there was another vehicle driving by immediately after she was struck’ and ‘a passenger in that vehicle “mouthed” to her if she was ok, but the vehicle did not stop.’ She was not able to provide a description of the car or of the passenger.

She called her boyfriend, who drove her to the Nanaimo hospital. There, she reported the incident to the Nanaimo RCMP. Investigators found the accident was not captured on video camera by any security cameras in the parking lot, and are turning to the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-38398.