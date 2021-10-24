BC Ferries has cancelled all of its Monday morning sailings, and some afternoon sailings, between the mainland and Vancouver Island.

This includes ferries to and from Victoria, Vancouver, Nanaimo and Powell River.

Reserved customers will be advised of the cancellation and their reservation will automatically be fully refunded.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Vancouver, and most of the east coast of Vancouver Island.

But it has issued a wind warning for Powell River, Sechelt and Gibson’s.

Sunday night through late Monday afternoon, strong southeasterly winds will continue ahead of an intense low pressure system approaching Vancouver Island. Southeasterly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 will ease somewhat early this evening but are expected to increase once again near midnight and persist well into Monday afternoon.

Winds will begin to diminish early Monday evening as the area of low pressure weakens and moves inland.