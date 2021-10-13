Sunshine Coast RCMP are reminding people to be wary about sending photos or information to anyone we meet online after a report of fraud last week.

A Sunshine Coast resident contacted RCMP Friday saying they sent intimate pictures of themself to a person they met on the internet.

The person who received the photos said they would send the pictures to all of the victim’s contacts if they didn’t receive payment.

The victim sent the requested payment but then the scammer asked for more money.

RCMP told the victim that they probably wouldn’t get their money back and to stop contacting the scammer.