If you haven’t done so already, you have until 7:00pm tonight to cast your ballot for the 44th federal election.

Eligible voters must vote at their assigned polling station. To find out where to vote, can check your voter information card, visit elections.ca, or call 1-800-463-6868.

Every poll across the country is open for 12 hours on election day.

Voting hours are staggered so that most results are available at around the same time on election night.

Here in B.C., polls opened at 7:00am.

Here are some tips from Elections Canada for those headed to the polls on election day:

To vote, you must be registered.

If you’re not registered, you can do so at your polling place when you go to vote.

Unregistered voters can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To make the voting process easier, you should bring your voter information card, along with accepted ID, when you go to your polling place.

You must be able to prove your identity and address.

You can visit elections.ca to see the list of identification documents accepted at the polls or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

To maintain a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages you to wear a mask when you go to vote.

If you can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, you won’t be required to wear one.

Once at the voting station, you will have to practise physical distancing, which may mean you have to temporarily line up in hallways or outside the polling place.

If you can, avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.

If you think you have COVID-19, you should follow their local health authority’s guidelines and stay home.

Anyone with concerns about voting in person should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures being taken to make voting safe at their polling place.

Those who applied to vote by mail and who are required to return their completed special ballot to their local Elections Canada office can drop it off at their assigned polling place, or at any other polling place in their riding. To find their assigned polling place, voters can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada says preliminary results will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.