The Ladysmith RCMP is still looking for the driver of a truck that hit a scooter and its driver last Friday.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on September 3, frontline officers from the Ladysmith RCMP were called to collision with injuries, between an SUV and a scooter, on the power line road and trails off Timberlands Road. A silver SUV narrowly missed hitting the scooter on a narrow portion of the roadway and an argument ensued when the scooter driver, confronted the SUV driver.

RCMP say following the argument, the SUV driver did a U-Turn and drove toward the scooter driver, hitting him with the vehicle, and causing him to be thrown over the hood and to the ground. The SUV driver proceeded to drive over the scooter, crushing it, then fled.

The vehicle and its occupants have not been located. On-going efforts are underway to identify the driver, and his passenger and locate the vehicle.

The driver of the scooter, a 31-year-old man from Duncan, was transported to a local a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have been in the area and were a witness to this incident, or has dash-cam or other video, or information, is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215 at cite file 2021-2968.