School District 68 (Nanaimo Ladysmith) has released its back to school plan for September.

The first day of school is Sept. 7.

In a letter to the school district community, Superintendent Scott Saywell says the majority of the health and safety guidelines in the plan were in effect at the end of the last school year.

All students in Grades 4 – 12 are required to wear a non-medical face mask while indoors, including at their desk and on school buses, while Kindergarten to Grade 3 students are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

All staff and school visitors will also be required to wear masks while indoors. Students will not be organized in cohorts and there will be a return of extracurricular activities, clubs and intramural sports teams.

Daily health checks, enhanced cleaning measures and a reminder to staff and students to stay home if they are feeling unwell are all part of the restart plan as well.

The letter goes on to say “I appreciate that some will disagree with the safety measures that we have in place for the 2021-22 school year. While some will consider the measures too restrictive, others will see them as not restrictive enough. For our part, we will continue to take health and safety direction from the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Education as well as our local Medical Health Officer.

A copy of the BCCDC Public Health Guidelines along with more COVID-19 information can be found on the district’s COVID-19 webpage.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – September 30, 2021

On June 3, 2021, the federal government announced that Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Bills of Exchange Act, the Interpretation Act and the Canada Labour Code (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation), had received Royal Assent and that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be observed by federal government employees and by federally regulated workplaces every year, starting on September 30, 2021.

Here in B.C., the provincial government also recognized the importance of honouring a day for Truth and Reconciliation. As a result, all provincial public sector employers, which includes public school districts, will recognize September 30, 2021, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. School will not be in session for both students and staff.

The 2021-22 district calendar has been updated, along with the minimum number of hours of instruction that must be offered as per the School Act and Calendar Regulation, as directed by the Ministry of Education.