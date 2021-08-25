To help preserve water on the Chapman system, the Sechelt Aquatic Centre has delayed opening its water-related facilities.

“Delaying the reopening of the pool at the Sechelt Aquatic Centre will help save a significant amount of water that is needed for essential use for residents, our hospital and fire suppression,” said Emergency Operations Centre Director Dean McKinley. “We understand that this will cause an inconvenience for residents but we must continue to take bold action to secure our water supply.”

The pool was due to reopen on September 7th, but it has been delayed. The reopening date is not available at the moment, and will be released by the EOC after ‘it has been established there is sufficient water supply available to sustain activities.’ The area is currently under level four water restrictions, which bans all outdoor use of water for non-essential purposes.

In the meantime, its weight room will remain open.

Extended access to the Gibsons & District Aquatic Facility is being provided by the Sunshine Coast Regional District. It’s available on Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 1pm and 2:30pm to 8pm, and on Saturday & Sunday from 10pm to 4pm.

The Gibsons facility will be closed on September 5th and 6th. The Pender Harbour Aquatic & Fitness Centre will remain open. Hours are available here.