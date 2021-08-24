Some residents in Sechelt may receive a letter in the mail telling them their water will be shut off, or warning them to reduce their consumption.

“Looking at the water use data over the past week, it appears as though we still have residents on the Chapman Water System who are outdoor watering and not following Stage 4 Water Regulations,” says Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services. “I am asking anyone who is not following Stage 4 Water Regulations to do so immediately, you have the potential to help all of us who live on the Sunshine Coast avoid an emergency situation.”

Enforcement of fines for those who are warned yet continue to violate water restrictions has ramped up to $500.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District states that it’s communicating with the Town of Gibsons about supplementing water for the Chapman system.

On August 23rd, the SCRD activated its Emergency Operations Centre, which EOC Director Dean McKinley states will allow them to be ready to call a state of emergency if need be.

“Our staff are working around the clock to do everything we can to keep water flowing through the Chapman Water System,” stated McKinley. “Our EOC is in place to support these staff and plan ahead should we need emergency support from the Province to secure water supply for residents, fire suppression and the Sechelt Hospital.”

Should the SCRD call a state of emergency, the following are some of the actions that may be taken.