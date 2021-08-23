As of August 20th, the Regional District of Nanaimo elevated its water restrictions to level 4— the highest it can go.

“Under Stage 4 Watering Restrictions, lawn watering is banned, as are other outdoor water uses including power washing, car washing, and hot tub, pool or fountain filling,” stated the district. “These comprehensive outdoor watering restrictions are required to ensure essential water needs for household use, fire protection, and environmental flows can be sustained given the persisting hydrological drought conditions on Eastern Vancouver Island.”

Watering of fruit or vegetables is still permitted, but only between 7am and 10am or 7pm and 10pm. While private wells are not under district control, it is strongly recommended that residents use as little well water as possible while the area is in a level 5 drought.

“Water conservation increases resilience to drought. The heightened watering restrictions are not indicative of a water supply shortage within our communities, rather they reflect a proactive approach to conserve essential water in the face of ongoing drought conditions,” stated the district. “The restrictions are on the interconnected nature of our water systems with our neighbours and ecosystems and the uncertainty around the duration and potential impacts of the current drought.”

District staff will be patrolling the area and handing out fines to residents who do violate the water restrictions.

Check here for an interactive map of what watering restrictions are in place within the district.