“Beyond belief” is how Sechelt resident Kylee Hunter described feeling after winning $1 million from a $10 Big 10 Scratch & Win ticket.

She says she purchased the ticket and one other at a laundromat as a treat to herself, as she found it ‘exciting and fun.’

“I had gone out earlier to do laundry and stopped at the Independent store,” explains Hunter. “I picked up two tickets. After dinner while I was relaxing, I decided to scratch my tickets. I was shocked.”

After she realized she’d won, Hunter shared the news with her family and friends, who she says were ‘dumbfounded.’

Hunter says she plans to share the money with her family and friends, as well as buy a new house.

The BCLC says the odds of winning the $1 million top prize are one in 1.46 million.