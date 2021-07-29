Grab the popcorn, the drive-in is returning to Vancouver Island.

Together with FortisBC and Fresh Air Cinema, Coastal Community Credit Union is bringing back ‘Sunset Cinema’ to a select few island communities this summer, including Campbell River.

Next Friday, August 6th, families can pull up to the VIU Parking Lot in their car, tune into the FM frequency, and watch ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ under the stars.

The gates open at 7:30 pm and the movie is set to start at around 9:15 pm.

However, as this is a ticketed event, movie-goers will have to purchase tickets online in advance. Keep in mind there are only 50 spots available.

The suggested donation is $20 per vehicle, with all donations going to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. This means one ticket is good for one carload, not just one person, Coastal Community notes.

Through the years, Coastal Community says thousands of islanders have enjoyed these movie nights. They’re excited to bring the event back, especially as COVID restrictions ease across B.C.

With this in mind, they ‘strongly encourage’ locals to come with only those from their same household or bubble, among other guidelines, which can be found when purchasing a ticket.

‘Sunset Cinema’ summer 2021 schedule and Eventbrite ticket links:

Port Alberni (Port Alberni Fairgrounds) – Tues., Aug. 3rd at 7:30 pm

Find tickets here

Parksville (Curling Rink Parking Lot) – Weds., Aug. 4th at 7:30 pm

Find tickets here

Campbell River (Saratoga Speedway) – Thurs., Aug. 5th at 7:30 pm

Find tickets here

Nanaimo (VIU Parking Lot) – Fri., Aug. 6th at 7:30 pm

Find tickets here

Courtenay (Comox Valley Fairgrounds) – Sat., Aug. 7th at 7:30 pm