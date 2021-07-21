Police in the Comox Valley say they’re still looking for Ami Guthrie.

The 30-year-old was last seen in Courtenay on June 2nd. Guthrie has brown hair and hazel eyes, stands at around 5-foot-7, and weighs around 130 pounds.

According to Media Relations Officer Cst. Monika Terragni, both police and investigators have been following up on tips to find Guthrie since she was reported missing last month.

“On Saturday, Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue conducted a search of an area in Courtenay along the Comox Valley Parkway looking for evidence that might assist with the investigation; unfortunately, police are still looking for Ami,” Terragni says.

If you have information and have not yet talked to police, you’re urged to give them a call right away at (250) 338-1321. To remain anonymous, call Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

Terragni adds, “If you’re wondering whether or not your information would be significant, call and speak with an investigator. Seemingly small pieces of information have the potential to be very valuable.”