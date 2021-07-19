The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the thieves of a Nikon D90.

Police say the two suspects are 20-25 years old Indigenous women. Both had long dark hair and were wearing dark pants.

On June 23rd, near Seto Sushi, a local sushi restaurant located at 4286 Departure Bay Road, the owner of the camera was taking photos of the restaurant for insurance purposes. He placed the camera on the ground for ‘less than a minute’ to retrieve something he forgot inside the restaurant. When he returned, the camera was gone.

RCMP reviewed security footage from the parking lot, and they state seconds after the camera was placed on the ground, two suspects were seen walking towards the camera. They then picked up a small black object and walked away. Police believe that the black object they picked up was the camera.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-22893.