Due to high levels of e.coli in the water, multiple beaches along the Sunshine Coast have been closed to the public.

Vancouver Coastal Health has closed Soames, Grantham’s Landing, and Hopkins Landing beaches due to health concerns.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District states that water testing will be occurring on a regular basis, and once levels of e.coli drop to acceptable levels, the beaches will reopen.

A map of beaches currently closed is available here.