The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating an incident in which the driver of a small car allegedly ran over a marginalized person and then a passenger pepper sprayed the victim. The incident happened around 9:30 pm on Saturday July 10, 2021, on Victoria Avenue near 102nd St.

Police received numerous reports from independent witnesses, that the male victim was pushing a shopping cart along Victoria Ave, when a black car with several occupants approached and stopped next to him. The victim and those in the vehicle, exchanged words, and then the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly sped up and drove over the man knocking him to the ground. Witnesses said one of the occupants got out of the car and discharged pepper-spray at the victim as he lay on the ground. The suspect driver then sped off in an unknown direction.

BC Paramedics attended and transported the 45-year-old victim to the Nanaimo hospital with serious injuries. Police closed the crash scene for several hours while investigators examined the scene and collected forensic evidence.

“This incident is extremely troubling as it appears from all accounts; the victim was targeted for being a marginalized person. Our priority is to find out who is responsible and to ensure this does not happen again, “said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Police gathered up the contents of the victims shopping cart and have secured them at the Nanaimo detachment until such time the victim can arrange to pick them up.

Witnesses were unable to obtain a license plate. The only description provided was that it was a small black car, possibly a GMC, and there were several occupants in it, sex unknown. If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-25532.