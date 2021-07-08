The Sunshine Coast Regional District might be installing water meters in the Sechelt area over the coming decade.

The district received approval from its electors for a $7.25 million loan which will be shouldered by homeowners over a 15-year term.

“The cost of the debt will be recovered through a parcel tax of approximately $53.98 per parcel on an annual basis over the 15-year term of the loan,” says Lori Pratt, SCRD Board Chair. “Only those properties included in the Regional Water Service Parcel Tax Roll will be responsible for paying the loan.”

The district board will be considering the final adoption of the Water Meter Installations Project Loan Authorization Bylaw today (July 8th).

“Many Sunshine Coast residents practice water conservation throughout the year,” the district’s water metering information pamphlet states. “Residents demonstrate the value of our shared drinking water systems, from saving water in the summer, to fixing leaks and watering gardens with rainwater.”

The district states that water meters have helped fix two community leaks per day since 2017, and that they help avoid the unnecessary loss of drinking water.

Residents can ask direct questions about water metering here, and learn more about the program here.