The province is amping up second dose COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

A total of 390,264 people in BC are now fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as nearly four million doses have been administered across the province, while 74.5 percent of all adults and 72.4 percent of those 12 and up have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province saw 148 new cases of COVID-19, 10 of which were identified on Vancouver Island.

Another 23 were confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River.

B.C. now has 1,975 active cases while 195 people are in hospital, 47 of whom are in ICU.

Three more people have lost their lives in B.C., as the province’s death toll has reached 1,725.

“Canada has some of the highest Dose 1 immunization levels in the world and British Columbia is equally strong. We ask everyone to join us in continuing to push forward with our vaccine progress,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +8 (7,732)

Interior Health: +32 (12,065)

Fraser Health: +75 (83,916)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +23 (34,221)

Island Health: +10 (4,914)