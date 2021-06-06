Charities on Vancouver Island getting a boost from United Way
Photo provided by United Way.
United Way is helping out 35 local charitable organizations across Vancouver Island.
The extra funding will be used towards addressing service gaps and emerging needs in the central and northern Vancouver Island region, through four different impact streams; Healthy Communities, All That Kids Can Be, Healthy People and Poverty to Possibility.
“As we continue to navigate the new pandemic normal, we are proud to support these essential on the ground agencies as they help our vulnerable neighbours. Issues like homelessness, mental health, and food security are not new, but COVID-19 made them much worse,” said Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island.
“We received an abundance of applications from local agencies looking for financial support to keep their programs running and for new programs that can address specific concerns across the region. This shows how much the community cares and how much support is needed.”
Some of the North Island organizations getting funding include:
- Campbell River and North Island Transition Society
- Comox Valley Head Injury Society
- Comox Valley Hospice Society
- Comox Valley Transition Society
- Lush Valley Food Action Society
- The North Island Survivors Healing Society
- Hardy Bay Seniors Society
- Stepping Stones Recovery House For Women Society
- The North Island Survivors Healing Society
- Denman Island Community Education Society
Some charities on the mid and south Island getting help from United Way include:
- Alberni Valley Community School
- AVI Health & Community Services Society
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Vancouver Island
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Cowichan Valley
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island
- Canadian Mental Health Association, Cowichan Valley
- Canadian Paraplegic Association (B.C.)
- Cowichan Family Life Association
- Cowichan Green Community Foundation
- Cowichan Valley Hospice Society
- Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust
- Eureka Support Society
- Forward House Community Society
- Glenora Farms (Duncan)
- Haven Society (Nanaimo)
- Hiiye’yu Lelum (House of Friendship) Society (Duncan)
- Island Crisis Care Society (Nanaimo)
- Ladysmith Family and Friends Society
- Nanaimo Brain Injury Society
- Nanaimo Community Hospice Society
- Nanaimo Family Life Association
- Nanaimo Literacy Association
- Nanaimo Region John Howard Society
- Oceanside Hospice Society
- Parent Support Services Society of BC (Victoria)
Also thanks to donations, money has been set aside in the Comox Valley and Nanaimo for period products to help reduce period poverty in the community.
If you want to learn more about how United Way helps local organizations on the island, visit their website.