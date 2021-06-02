Legions across B.C. are getting a financial helping hand from the province.

The Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Command will receive $1.5 million in one-time support.

The province says the relief funding will help offset the impacts of the pandemic and recent circuit-breaker restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The government added that the money will help provide essential community services to 47,000 legion members in B.C., including veterans and their families.

Legions generate a significant portion of revenue to fund their services through food and beverage service, which was disrupted by public health orders preventing people from gathering indoors.

The province says the $1.5 million mirrors the average grant provided to businesses under the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant and aligns with support provided by the federal government.

“In response to the economic impacts of the pandemic, B.C. has provided the most direct financial support of any province,” Premier John Horgan said. “We will continue to support people, businesses and non-profits as we build the foundation of a strong economic recovery for everyone.”

The Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Command has 145 branches including in places like Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Campbell River, Nanaimo, Port Hardy, Powell River,and Sechelt, serving veterans, ex-service personnel, seniors, youth and many aspects of community life.