Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

27-year-old Amy Watts was reported missing on May 27th, but has not been in contact with her family since February.

Watts is described as a Caucasian 120lb 5’4 woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line and quote file # 2021-19252.