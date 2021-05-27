Nanaimo RCMP are currently spread across the city investigating a missing person’s case from last year.

They suspect foul play, and are currently looking for forensic evidence connected to it.

Officers have been searching the Diver Lake area, both around the lake and in the water. They have also been investigating the area at Rosehill Street and Vancouver Avenue.

The RCMP has not released any information on the missing person.

The official missing persons database lists four people who went missing in the city last year;

Sarah Duguay, Jordan Thomas Moffitt, Jacobus Knox, and Nathaniel Fraser.