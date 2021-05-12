Graffiti along the Sunshine Coast is costing taxpayers $5000 to clean.

“This is not where we want to see tax dollars spent”, says Ian Hall, Sunshine Coast Regional District General Manager of Planning and Development. “We are grateful that the Sunshine Coast RCMP are actively looking into this vandalism and hope that it will stop in the near future.”

Vandals have been hitting parks and public spaces, with the Gibsons and Area Community Centre being the most recently hit as part of a ‘tagathon’.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP encourages anyone who has any info about the identities of the vandals to come forward.