A Nanaimo RCMP officer has minor injuries after his police cruiser was crashed into by a Camry.

The 25-year old woman in the Camry and the police officer were both taken to the hospital after the collision.

It happened just before 6pm.

The RCMP says dashcam footage shows the Camry didn’t stop at a stop sign and smashed into the broad-side of the police car.

The intersection of Third Street and Howard Avenue was closed for about one hour while the scene was examined.