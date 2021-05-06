Nanaimo RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying a suspected arsonist.

The arsonist, pictured above, was seen leaving the Dollarama located at 609 Bruce Ave after a fire started in one of the aisles at approximately 9pm on March 29th.

The fire was contained to one aisle of the business and no customers or staff were injured.

The man is described as being approximately 6’5 with a thin build wearing a red and pink mask and dark clothing. He was seen inside of the store for approximately 15 minutes before leaving through the rear door with a shopping cart.

Anyone who knows any information or the identity of the person is asked to call call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-11254.