New nature-centric banners will begin appearing in the city of Nanaimo during May.

Artists were encouraged to imagine Nanaimo 100 years in the future. The result is a focus on regional ecology and messages to conserve nature.

The City of Nanaimo picked two designs by Becky Thiessen out of a number of submissions.

“They encourage us to connect our urban spaces with some of the most cherished natural spaces, and convey a responsibility to consider our role in protecting our environment, whether urban or natural,” the city said in a release.

Thiessen stated that her inspiration for her banners was industry focusing on the land’s natural resources.

“My banner imagery represents the idea of humans living in balance with their environment. When I imagine Nanaimo in 100 years, I hope that the reverence for the cedar tree remains and I hope the Nanaimo estuary can still claim to be one of the greatest natural resources in the region,” Thiessen said.

Banners are on display in the Arts District downtown, as well as along Bowen Road, Third Street and other major routes until November.