Another flight bound for Vancouver Island has landed itself on the BCCDC’s Covid flight exposure list.

Passengers who were on the April 27th Air Canada/Jazz flight #8621 from Vancouver to Nanaimo are now being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The BCCDC says those who were seated in rows 1 through 7 are affected. It notes they’re considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

And with this in mind, it says all passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Other recent domestic flight exposures include:

Due to a large number of flights with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the BCCDC says only flights from the previous ten days are shown above. However, all flights in 2021 with a confirmed case can be found here.