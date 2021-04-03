Less than a week after Island Health said it expected a spike in COVID-19 cases in schools, a total of six Vancouver Island schools now sit on its exposure list.

Nanaimo District Secondary, Kwalikum Secondary in Qualicum, and Dunsmuir Middle School in Victoria have now been added to the list.

The health authority says dates of potential exposure for all three schools was on March 29th, 30th and 31st.

Exposure notifications were recently issued for Cedar Hill Middle School in Victoria, Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo, and Oak Bay High School. Find exposure dates for these schools here.

In a March 28th letter to families and staff, Island Health asked parents and students to “stay vigilant.” It said many of the most recent new cases have reported higher numbers of social contacts and events while infectious.

“Accordingly, we are now seeing the number of children with coronavirus on the rise. This past few weeks may have been quiet as schools have been heading into or returning from spring break,” the letter read.

“However, all signs indicate that there will be significant numbers of exposures at schools in the weeks to come.”

Island Health is now asking parents that, if their child has even mild symptoms, do not have them attend school, “and make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if they have travelled during spring break.”

To book an appointment for a Covid test, call 1-844-901-8442 (daily 8:30 am to 8:00 pm).