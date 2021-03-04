A Vancouver Island distillery is celebrating success, after taking home gold at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

The 11th annual awards on February 25th saw Campbell River’s Shelter Point Distillery win nine medals in total, including ‘Best Single Malt in Canada’.

The distillery tied with Two Brewers from Whitehorse, YK to win the coveted title ‘Best Single Malt of the Year’ for their Double Barrel Whisky #5, which also took home a gold medal.

“This year was really exciting,” says manager Jacob Wiebe.

Shelter Point took home four silver medals for their Single Cask Peat, Smoke Point #2, The Forbidden Wheat Whisky and their Single Cask Virgin Oak.

The distillery was also awarded four bronze medals for The Collective, Patience is a Virtue, Montfort DL 151 and Echoes of the Hebrides.

And, the cherry on top: Shelter Point received the ‘Award of Excellence – Innovation’ for their peated whisky process that uses peated single malt whisky casks from Islay in Scotland.

High praise is no stranger to Shelter Point, after it swept the Canadian Whiskey Awards last year as well.

Wiebe’s now crediting his team for the continued success.

“Between our two distillers who do all the tasting and blending, and then myself and Patrick doing what we can to assist them as much as possible. It just feels good to be rewarded for all that hard work,” he adds.