The pandemic is once again taking its toll on the community.

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio says he can’t afford to float the team anymore, and has made the decision to sell it.

Mussio posted to Facebook over the weekend explaining that after a year of COVID-19, no hockey, and no help from the government, it just doesn’t make sense.

“The NDP has offered zero financial support to the suffering teams of the BCHL or for that matter, any hope of a full return to hockey for year(s),” Mussio says.

So, it is time for me to stop my huge personal and financial contribution to BC Hockey and I will be selling the team effective immediately. Nanaimo needs an ownership group who can wait out the PHOs.”

The announcement comes just days after an online petition was formed to try and get junior hockey players in B.C. back in the game.