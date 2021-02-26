BC Ferries has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

5:45 pm departing Duke Point

8:15 pm departing Tsawwassen

10:45 pm departing Duke Point

5:30 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

6:40 pm departing Langdale

7:50 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

8:55 pm departing Langdale

10:10 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

BC Ferries issued the following: “The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this cancellation.”

Environment Canada is forecasting strong northwest winds 70 km/h gusting to 90 to return early this evening.

Until then, winds over areas of Metro Vancouver near the southern Strait of Georgia , and Southern Gulf Islands will continue to be strong, with speeds peaking around 50 km/h gusting to 70.

With the ridge of high pressure continuing to build off Vancouver Island; it will bring another round of stronger northwesterly winds with speeds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 along the southern Strait of Georgia early this evening.

The strong winds will gradually ease below warning levels late this evening, then to light overnight.