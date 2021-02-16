The police in Nanaimo are searching for three people who robbed a man in the downtown core early one-morning last week.

The RCMP says it happened at about 5 am on February 8 near Front and Bastion Streets.

The 33-year old man was out taking photographs and videos of the downtown area when a woman confronted him and claimed he was taking pictures of her.

One of the two men with her then punched him and the victim fell to the ground.

Upon regaining consciousness, the man discovered his cellphone and wallet were gone.

Police say he went to a nearby hotel where a security guard helped him get his phone and identification back.

The RCMP says the woman had red hair, and the man who punched him was Caucasian, with black hair and wore a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.