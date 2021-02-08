Multiple grocery store workers on Vancouver Island have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Sobey’s confirmed two of its employees at its Thrifty Foods location on Turner Road in Nanaimo have tested positive for the virus.

It says the employees last worked at the store on January 30th and 31st.

“We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety,” Sobey’s says. “Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation.”

Meanwhile, Loblaw’s also confirmed today (Feb. 7th) that one of its employees at its Real Canadian Superstore location in Campbell River has tested positive on a presumptive test.

According to the grocery chain, the employee last worked at the store on February 3rd.

“In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” Loblaw’s adds.