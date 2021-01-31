Passengers on a January 26th flight from Calgary to Nanaimo may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added WestJet Flight 3109 to the possible exposure list and passengers sitting in rows one through seven are affected.

According to the BC CDC website, passengers in these rows are at a higher risk due to exposure due to their proximity to the case.

People in these rows must self-isolate for 14 days, as they are deemed to be close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case.

Two days earlier, another flight (WestJet 3315) from Calgary landed in Comox and the public was warned about possible public exposure, affecting those sitting in rows three through nine.