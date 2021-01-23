If you’ve been itching to get on the ice and skate, the Sunshine Coast Arena is open again.

The pandemic has resulted in several changes, but here are some things you can expect from the facility:

One incredible NHL sized ice facility

A new way to get around – please follow the directions in the arena which will allow everyone to get to where they need to go with minimal contact

Masks – we recommend you wear one while on the ice, they must be worn everywhere else in the facility

No change room access, plan to shower and change at home

No water fountains – bring your own filled water bottle from home

Skate and helmet rentals are still available – staff are ensuring that equipment is thoroughly sanitized between rentals

No spectators – unfortunately, under the current public health order we cannot allow spectators in the bleachers

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sunshine Coast residents back on the ice and ask that you make sure you know about the changes outlined above before you go,” says Ian Hall GM of Planning and Community Development. “I want to recognize the integral role played by our recreation staff in the reopening process, they have overcome every challenge presented to them to ensure that the arena could reopen safely.”

You must pre-register to go skating.