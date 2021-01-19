The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver or occupants of a motor vehicle that was found abandoned following a crash. The incident was reported at approximately 2 am on Tuesday January 19, 2021. The vehicle was located in the ditch off of the Nanaimo Parkway, near the Harewood Mines overpass, just south of Vancouver Island University.

Police and Fire attended. Investigators examined the scene and noted that the vehicle involved, an older model gray Mazda 4-door, had extensive damage to the driver’s side, roof and windshield. It appeared the vehicle had been traveling southbound on the Parkway and for unknown reasons, had left the roadway and collided with a large tree that was in the ditch.

Police and Fire searched the surrounding area for any occupants but were unsuccessful. Investigators managed to locate the last known registered owner who indicated the vehicle was sold some time ago. He does not know who the current owner was. The local hospital was checked and no one had been admitted following the crash.

If anyone has information on the crash, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-2158.