The Sunshine Coast Regional District has closed the trails and access areas near the Chapman Creek Water Treatment Plant, effective today.

Staff need to secure water mains at the treatment plant following a landslide late last month.

Following an Emergency Board Meeting on New Year’s Eve, the SCRD Board approved up to $200,000 for work to secure the water mains.

Through a presentation, General Manager of Infrastructure Services Remko Rosenboom explains what’s being done.

“We understand that this is a popular walking trail for the community and staff are working to ensure access is restored as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Rosenboom. “The work to secure our water mains is essential to safeguard water supply for residents on the Chapman water system and I want to recognize the great work done by staff to have a plan in place so quickly after the slide occurred.”

Updates will be posted on the SCRD website and social media channels.