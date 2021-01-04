Homeowners can expect their new property assessment to arrive by Canada Post in the coming days.

The value of a property as determined by the BC Assessment Authority is used by municipalities to set property taxes.

Vancouver Island Assessor Tina Ireland says home values on the island “appreciated this year due to strong demand combined with limited inventory for sale.”

Ireland says the assessment value of single-family homes has increased between 5 and 10 percent.

In Nanaimo and Lantzville, the value of single-family homes is up five-percent, while the increase was nine-percent in rural areas near Nanaimo.

Qualicum Beach properties are up six-percent, while Parkville increased three-percent.

The BC Assessment Authority says strata units on the island showed less of an increase.

In the coming days, 378-thousand property owners on Vancouver Island will get their new assessment in the mail.

Single Family Homes

by Community 2020 Typical Assessed

Value

as of July 1, 2019 2021 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2020 %

Change

Central Island Town of Ladysmith $445,000 $476,000 +7 % Town of Lake Cowichan $340,000 $368,000 +8 % City of Duncan $370,000 $388,000 +5 % District of North Cowichan $459,000 $489,000 +7 % District of Lantzville $608,000 $640,000 +5 % City of Nanaimo $504,000 $527,000 +5 % Nanaimo Rural $461,000 $502,000 +9 % Town of Qualicum Beach $596,000 $632,000 +6 % City of Parksville $488,000 $505,000 +3 % District of Tofino $877,000 $956,000 +9 % Town of Ucluelet $447,000 $496,000 +11 % City of Port Alberni $299,000 $320,000 +7 %

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2021 Assessment Roll