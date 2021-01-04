With every new year comes a clean slate, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is optimistic that 2021 will offer a new beginning for British Columbians.

Just before B.C. rang in the New Year, health officials reported an additional 683 cases of COVID-19.

That included 11 new cases on Vancouver Island and 105 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The province also provided an update on the vaccination process, with over 17,000 people receiving the vaccine as of December 31st.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “a new year brings a fresh start for us all, and we must start 2021 on the right foot.”

“We thank all British Coumbians for their sacrifices, big and small, as we came together in adversity, in the face of this global pandemic over the past year. We have shown our kindness, compassion and resiliency. We wish everyone a better, healthy and safe 2021,” added Henry.

The next COVID-19 update is set to come out Monday afternoon and could see another jump in cases, depending on how British Columbians celebrated the new year.